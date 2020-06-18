Naas residents voicing outrage that Inner Relief Road going through estates is up for discussion again

A Naas resident, behind a group campaigning against the Naas Inner Relief road being back again on Kildare Council agenda, following an overwhelming vote against it last year, is calling for 'democracy.'

Christina O'Sullivan, heading the Combined Estates Group, says that the group will do whatever it takes, and are prepared to take part in a protest, to stop a road going through residential areas in Naas.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "This is undemocratic, the people of Naas did not want this in the town, to see it up again for planning a year later. We will fight it hugely this time, there are serious concerns about democracy. It was rejected, we will be exploring every avenue."

Social Democrats Cllr Bill Clear says that a submission against the Naas Inner Relief Road going through residential areas will be put to Kildare County Council today.

The group says Affected estates will have to exit onto what will be an extremely busy road, in the form of route two. In addition, the estate entrances of Kings Court, The Gallops, and Racecourse Gate, are closely situated with no provision for traffic lights or roundabouts.

A statement said: "How will we get out of our estates in the morning? Creating very large junctions at residential estates is not appropriate and will lead to accidents."



The idea that this route will somehow relieve traffic defies all common sense and logic. The 4 way junction at the Gallops / Monread is already exceptionally busy, as is the junction at the Blessington Road and Ballycane Road. By creating a major road via the racecourse, these junctions will simply not be able to cope.