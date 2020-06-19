Kildare Garda Stations open book of condolences for Detective Colm Horkan

Books of Condolence have been opened in the public office of Naas, Clane, Leixlip, Maynooth, Kildare, Newbridge and Athy Garda Stations, following the fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon, earlier this week.



Anyone who wants to extend their sympathies to the family of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at this tragic time can do so.

A statement from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan said"I am deeply saddened by the death of my colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in."



Commissioner Harris said:"Colm served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána.Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. It is a terrible reminder of the significant sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice, that Gardaí make to keep people safe."

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and remains detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

As this incident involves an official Garda firearm, the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlerea Town Centre area between 11pm on Wednesday, June 17, and 12:30am on Thursday, June 18, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact the incident room in Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1635.



