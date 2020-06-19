Co Kildare priest says 'nothing replaces the hug or handshake' at funeral

A Co Kildare Parish Priest says that no weddings have been booked this year and he doesn't know when masses are returning.

Although guidelines are in place nationally for churches to reopen on June 29, and some churches, around the country are operating a system of booking a seat, Fr Willie Byrne of Allen Parish, says no plans are in place currently to reopen the churches in Kildare and Leighlin.

However, communions and confirmations are likely to take place from August 15, but it is anticipated that online masses will continue on, for the foreseeable future in Co Kildare.

No choirs are permitted, but two singers and one musician or two musicians are allowed, this has been the practice for funerals.

He said: "Funerals are not the same, the online reach out has been phenomenal. I honestly don't know what the future holds for the Catholic Church, who would have thought that churches would be closed for this length of time? Funerals are not typical of what we were used to and the funerals we have now will never replace those, with a hug and a handshake."

Sunday, not being the day of typical Church attendance, or rest, is still continuing, as a dispensation, so it is anticipated that in Co Kildare, the traditional Sunday mass may be during the week, instead, or spread out.