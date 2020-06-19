Athy householders without water supply until this evening

Householders around Athy will be without water supplies until this evening.

A statement by Kildare County Council said: "Contractors have damaged the watermain at Castlemitchell, the supply to Churchtown and Castlemitchell, Stradbally road will be affected until 7pm."

Meanwhile, Irish Water and Kildare County Council are urging householders to conserve water, following a recent spell of dry weather.