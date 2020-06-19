Covid-19: Two new deaths and 13 new cases reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said it has today been informed that a total of 2 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The latest figures for Kildare show it has 1,435 cases or 6% of overall cases.

As of midnight Thursday 18 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 - and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms - is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Gov.ie/health and HSE.ie should continue to be the key sources of information on public health measures for COVID-19.

“Additionally, the new COVID-19 dashboard is a useful tool for anyone who wants to more about the disease in the community around them. Great progress has been made but the virus is still circulating and, as the World Health Organisation has said, the biggest threat now is complacency."