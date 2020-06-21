Burglary incidents in Clane, Kilmeague, Naas, Athy, Kilcullen, Brownstown

There has been a spike in burglaries across the county in recent days according to Kildare Gardaí.

In the Oaklawns area of Kilmeague on June 10, three male occupants of a black BMW with a 2006 or 2008 registration were seen trying to force open the window of a house at just after midnight.

On the same day in Clane, a home was ransacked in The View, Abbey Park and a number of items were taken.

In the Mullacash area of Naas at 12.40pm on June 12, two males were seen fleeing from a garage after causing damage while trying to gain entry.

In the Rheban Manor area of Athy, an attempted burglary took place on June 13. A side window of a house was smashed and entry was gained. The incident happened between 8pm on Saturday evening and 8.30am the following morning.

In Kilcullen Community Centre, a door was forced and the facility was ransacked on June 11. CCTV was ripped off the wall. The incident happened at around 1.20am as this was the time when the alarm was activated.

In Brownstown Lower on June 10, a house was ransacked an a large amount of cash was taken. A safe was recovered nearby but was empty of its contents.

Gardaí are appealing for information from anybody who saw anything suspicious in theses areas at around these times to contact their local garda station.