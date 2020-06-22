Work to finally start on first Aldi for Newbridge

Work is to begin soon on the first Aldi supermarket for Newbridge after several attempts by the German retailer to locate in the town.

A number of sites had been identified over the past 15 years but the foodstore chain was hit by stumbling blocks to planning permission.

Contractors are now getting ready to move in this month at a 0.5 hectare site off Edward Street beside Gandouge Lane. The completed building will back onto DID Electrical.

March 2021

Construction is expected to take nine months and the new facility will be ready by early March next year.

Two detached properties which are boarded up will be demolished.

The single storey discount food store and off licence with a value of €1.2m will have a gross floor area of 1,585sq.m.

The development will include new pedestrian and vehicle access from Edward Street.

A car park will fit 80 vehicles and include 10 bicycle spaces.

The designs include landscaping and boundary walls to the front, side and rear.

Aldi bosses are clearly eager to grab a slice of the grocery market in Newbridge where close neighbours of the new store will be Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu.

In a long-running saga going back over 15 years, planning permission was refused previously for an Aldi store adjacent to the Keadeen Hotel.

Council planners were concerned at the time that the facility would create a traffic hazard in the area and depreciate the value of houses in the vicinity.

Aldi Stores Ireland Ltd was also refused planning permission for a store in the town at the corner of Langton Road and Moorefield Road in April 2004.

Recruitment

Recruitment to fill positions at the new foodstore will begin early next year.

Aldi already has eight stores across Co Kildare.

Earlier this year, it began a recruitment campaign to hire applicants for 27 positions for its local outlets.

The retailer plans to recruit a total of 550 new staff across its 140 stores nationwide in 2020.

Aldi is the first retailer to implement the new Living Wage and claims to be the highest paying supermarket.