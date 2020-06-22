Hiring: Traffic Management Operatives required in Kildare

Two experienced Traffic Management Operatives required for Kildare based firm - will be responsible for the install, maintenance and removal of all site-based traffic management activities.

A knowledge of designing traffic management layout, to assist in production of TM plans, would be preferable but not essential.

Must have excellent communication and presentation skills, ability to work long hours, day and night in all weather conditions on Saturdays and Sundays as well as bank holidays when required.

Requirements:

Prior experience in a traffic management environment - minimum of one year

Full clean B driving licence

Valid CSCS SLG ticket or equivalent

Valid Safepass and Manual Handling Course

Please email your CV to info@farrellcontracting.ie