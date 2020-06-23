PHOTOS: Anger at raw burgers left behind at abandoned campsite in scenic area

An organisation that promotes the sustainable use of the Wicklow mountains has hit out at raw meat left behind at a campsite near Glendalough.

The Wicklow Uplands Council said the uncooked burgers were discarded in a wooded area in Glenmalure.

Also littered at the site were tents, disposal BBQs, clothing, sleeping bags, plastic bags, glass bottles and food items left.

The Council said it was the second weekend in a row that this happened.

It added: "This atrocious scene was found by visitors on Sunday."

The Council supports the sustainable use of the Wicklow uplands through consensus and partnership with those who live, work and recreate there.

A statement on the Council's website said:

The picturesque Glenmalure Valley has for the second weekend in a row, suffered extensive levels of rubbish as a result of camping groups descending on the area. Discarded tents, bbqs, clothing, sleeping bags, plastic bags, glass bottles, raw meat and other food items, lay strewn across the forest floor for visitors to discover on Sunday.

This latest incidents follow a much publicised similar event only last weekend, which resulted in members of the Glenmalure Pure Mile Group convening an emergency clean-up operation in response. The local volunteer group reports that unfortunately incidents such as this are a growing and common occurrence, with over 10 tonnes of refuse and visitor waste being collected and removed over the last two years alone. (Glenmalure PURE mile)

Abandoned campsite and piles of rubbish that included glass, plastics, food, clothing in Glenmalure.

There are also reports that locations in the Dublin Uplands experienced similar incidents over the weekend and popular locations in Wicklow such as Lough Dan and the Blessington Lakes have recorded multiple incidents of rubbish and abandoned picnic and camping equipment left behind by visitors.

Due to travel restrictions and other measures introduced in response to Covid-19, an increase in domestic visitors has been witnessed across much the region – something that is likely to continue for the remainder of 2020.

Understandably, the remote glacier valley of Glenmalure is a popular choice with hillwalkers, campers and visitors, however, unfortunately it seems to also be attracting groups who are treating it in a manner more likely to be witnessed at a large music festival. This challenge extends well beyond that of extensive littering and crosses into the realms of anti-social behaviour that local communities and other visitors are dealing with on a frequent basis.

Not only is the rubbish a blight on the landscape, broken glass creates a public health risk and discarded food items (including both cooked and raw meat) can be very damaging to wildlife – especially when wrapped in plastic. The environmental impact is not simply one of littering either, as many of the items left abandoned in the midst of fragile ecosystems are plastic based with a life cycle lasting hundreds of years.

The Avonbeg River which supports the area’s sensitive biodiversity, flows through the Glenmalure Valley before joining the Avonmore to form the Avoca River – home to a 11 species of fish, birds such as heron and the red kite and countless other wildlife.

It also appears that plastics and fibreglass tent poles were burnt on campfires which create toxic airborne pollutants. Trees have also been cut down and damaged and in one location, evidence of a campfire set in the tree’s roots. Thankfully there was no Forest Fire Risk Warning issued for last weekend, however, campfires in the heart of forest and woodland areas always possess risk and require responsible oversight.

Although the vast majority of people who enjoy camping in the natural setting of the Wicklow and Dublin Uplands follow the Leave No Trace Principles, the mindless actions of a few are endangering fragile and valuable ecosystems and destroying popular locations famed for their natural beauty.

Photos: John Nolan & Martina Byrne