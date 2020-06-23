Summer to sizzle again on Thursday again with temps up to 25 degrees in places

It's been very damp and breezy in recent days with high rainfall amounts in many areas.

But the good news is that the summery temperatures will return from Wednesday and Thursday onwards - with humid conditions for a few days anyway.

There will still be thundery conditions with isolated showers.

Wednesday will become partly cloudy and quite warm in most areas but generally highs will reach 22 to 25 C, according to Irish Weather Online.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers but temperatures will rise as high as 25 C.

Friday will see some thundery showers but temperatures will still hover around 22 C.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Eireann said that current indications are that the start of next week will be more settled with mostly dry conditions.

However Irish Weather Online differs and believes that the outlook for next week into early July is rather unsettled with temperatures near average for time of year, which would be around 20 or 21 C by day.