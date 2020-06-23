PHOTOS: Frontline workers passing through Naas, Newbridge and Kilcullen today

A charity event organised by emergency service workers is passing through Co Kildare today.

Rescue Organisation Ireland's Frontline To Finishline event is moving between fire stations in Naas to Newbridge, Kilcullen, Dunlavin and Baltinglass today.

The Frontline To Finishline two-metre banner will then be passed on for the next leg.

This challenge is being completed to raise awareness for Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm and ALONE Ireland, a charity founded by Dublin Fire Brigade FF/Paramedic Willie Bermingham.

You can show your support by donating what you can to the above charities by visiting this LINK.

Members of the public are invited to show their support to frontline workers throughout this walk.

The challenge will see frontline emergency services workers and volunteers walk from Dublin through Kildare, Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and finishing on the east coast of Wicklow in Bray on 27th June.



Firefighter/Paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade and volunteers from Dublin Civil Defence were joined by Dublin Airport Fire and Police Service, An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service in walking to Tallaght before handing the two metre baton to firefighters from the Irish Air Corps.



Anthony Byrne, Vice Chair of Rescue Organisation Ireland, said: “As an Irish registered charity, Rescue Organisation Ireland realises the impact Covid-19 is having on many other charities and has decided to partner with its network of voluntary and emergency service personnel to help raise much needed funds and awareness for Pieta and ALONE, both of which are doing lifesaving work and require support for the people they help through this challenging time.”