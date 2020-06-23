Online auction offering good value for antiques and artwork from stately homes

Finally open for public viewing after three months of Covid-19 lockdown, Matthews Auctioneers of Kells conduct an interesting and good value auction of antique and interior items this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Commencing 2pm each day there will be over 1,100 lots to be cleared.

It promises to be an exciting event as included in the auction are several house contents, 'Park View', Castleknock and Glendale House in Co Meath amongst them. As well as property belonging to other valued clients.

Public viewing will be subject to strict social distancing guidelines, and the auction itself will be a 'closed auction' i.e conducted live over the internet.

Please see the auctioneer's website www.matthewsauctionrooms.com for the illustrated catalogue. Or attend the open public viewing this Thursday and Friday, 25th and 26th June, 11am to 5pm each day in the historic Duke Brothers Building, 7 Market Street in Kells.