Do you know your local history? Down memory lane with June Fest

June Fest continues its look at Newbridge buildings for its forthcoming online archive of the town and this week information is being sought on the following buildings on Moorefield Road: Regan Financial & Mortgage Brokers and The Walk in Clinic.

Do you have any old stories and photos or the names of previous businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran them?

Please email: junefesthistory @gmail.com

The June Fest committee compiling the archive has thanked everybody who has contributed to date.

Photo: Martin Connelly