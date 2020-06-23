Baz plans to start travelling around country soon seeking participants for new RTE show

RTE are recruiting for someone in need of a wingman, and that wingman is for a series that RTE are planning to run, with Baz Ashmawy as the wingman.

The series will be called Wingman.



The statement by Mahy Media, who are running the show for RTE, said: " As we get out of the traps, are those dreams and unfulfilled ambitions waiting to be unleashed, albeit with a little helpful nudge - in the form of Baz Ashmawy!

Now this is your chance! Seize the moment and do something extraordinary for yourself -

or for someone close to you in your life! We all know someone who is in need of

a WINGMAN.

Having guided farmer Jimmy onto the stage in front of a local sell-out crowd, helped

Emma overcome her fear and battle her way into the octagon, and brought Conor and

Joe on the Ultimate Lads Lads Roadtrip, Baz is looking for new participants to take under

his wing and fulfil their ultimate dream in a new series of Baz Ashmawy: Wingman."

The statement said: "The series is about helping people to achieve a dream or ambition, to do the thing they

always wanted to do before life got in the way. It might be to learn a skill or experience

something they have always wanted to do."

The statement said: "Maybe it's dating, a crazy adventure, a childhood dream they never forgot. It might be

something you want to do with a sibling, or a friend. It might be a totally new ambition.

Or maybe you don’t know what you want, but you just know that you need a wingman.

Wingman Baz now wants to help make those lockdown ambitions come to life. This isn’t

about something you can do yourself, but that burning dream ambition that has been out

of arms reach until now! Baz will be with you every step of the way to encourage you, to

mentor you, to push you across that achievable finish line!

Has lockdown let you wanting to pack up to run away with the circus, learn

something new?

Do you know someone who can make you laugh and belongs on the stage?

Have the last few months left you reckoning it's time for a big change?

No dream is too big or too small. Tell us what your dream is and why you need help

making it happen."

The casting team will be making a road trip around Ireland shortly to meet people and

hear about these dreams. Keep an eye out on Baz’s social media for dates, times and

venues!

The statement said: "Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the new series of Wingman will be filmed in

Ireland in accordance with Government and HSE guidelines for travel and filming.

For more information on the series or to apply to take part on the series and have Baz

take you under his wing, log onto rte.ie/wingman or e-mail info@mahymedia.com