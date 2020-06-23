Newbridge charity worker anticipates demands for hot meals will rise

Poverty is following on pre- Covid 19 says a Newbridge charity, The Dining Room, with calls from one of its volunteers for fairer rents.

The Dining Room, Newbridge, is composed of about 30 volunteers, established since 2016, and pre- Covid 19 was providing hot meals on the street for about 50 people. They are hoping to reopen within a few weeks, and would like if a chef could provide meals on a weekly basis.

Volunteer Sarah Shinkins, joined in 2017, and says that in Dublin, up to 300 families could be getting food per night, in pop up type kitchens, like that, all around the country. High rents, are crippling for people, says Ms Shinkins.

She said: "Rents are crippling for people, I would like to see a capping on rents."

Ms Shinkins fears that more demands on the services will be needed and that they have missed people in need due to lockdown restrictions.

She said: "The situation now is that there are a lot more people out of work, so we expect to get busier. Bills are still coming in. Before Covid, some parents were going without food to let their children eat."