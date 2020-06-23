Kildare TD joins protest today against 'tower blocks' in Celbridge

Residents in Celbridge are campaigning for changes to the proposed multi-storey apartment and housing complex being planned for opposite Croduan on the Maynooth road.

Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless said: "While all involved acknowledge and support the need for housing, these developments are out of kilter with the surrounding estates. A number of tower blocks front the development in what was described by the Department of Housing as a “peripheral location”. There are also a number of technical issues, such as the cycle lane running against the main road rather than in an off-road linear park, which could easily be revised in the designs."

He said: "There are also significant traffic congestion issues in Celbridge already and the proposed entrance and exits to this development only aggravate that. In reality, development would be preferable for many reasons on the Hazelhatch end of town with enhanced links to the train station needed for old and new estates."

Deputy Lawless said: "I welcome the plans for new housing and we badly need same but this proposal needs changes to make it work for everyone. It is also notable that this application comes under the “SHD” model which is being phased out by the new government programme, as it does not allow for community or even local authority consultation. I have lodged my submission to An Bord Pleanála."