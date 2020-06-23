Dozens of locals protest at plans for €100m housing complex which will rise up to six storeys in height

Many locals in Celbridge have been protesting today at the scale of a proposed development which will rise up to six storeys high.

Dozens of people, some carrying placards, lined the side of the Maynooth Road.

Crodaun Development Company, based in Lucan, Co Dublin has submitted plans for 467 housing units comprising of 216 apartments, 199 houses and 52 duplexes.

The 216 apartments will consist of 184 two-beds and 32 three-beds contained in four apartment blocks ranging from five to six storeys high.

Also included in the designs is a childcare facility, a gym, a café and a retail unit.

It's one of the biggest ever residential projects ever planned for Co Kildare.

According to a strategic planning application submitted to An Bord Pleanála, the €102m project is proposed for a site west of the Maynooth Road and north of Kilwogan Stream at Crodaun, Celbridge.

However locals are very concerned at the scale of the development and the lack of suitable infrastructure in the area.

The total floor area of the large scale housing scheme by Crodaun Development Company is 54,461 square metres while the site spans 12.93 hectares.

Crodaun Development Company Limited, which was set up in December 2017, is based at Millbank Business Park, Lucan, Co. Dublin.

The 216 apartments will consist of 184 two-beds and 32 three beds contained four blocks ranging from five to six storeys high (the top floor of each apartment block contains a set back). Blocks A, B & C have basement car parking.

The 251 houses will comprise three, four and five bedroom homes.

The proposed childcare facility, gym, café and retail unit will all be located on the ground floor of one apartment block.

The proposed development includes a landscaped 2 hectare public park.

Also planned is landscaping as well as internal roads, paths, cycle paths and car and cycle parking including basement parking under the apartment blocks.

Submissions on the development can be made to An Bord Pleanála until June 29 and a decision is expected the following month.