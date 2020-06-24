Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 24

The death has occurred of Rose Campbell (née Kelly)

Rockfield, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John , brothers James (Shelly) and Thomas (Curly), sister Aggie, sisters-in-law Joan and May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral wll take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot do so may offer their condolences in the 'Condolences' section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to 'The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy'. The funeral mass will be livestreamed from St. Michael's Parish Church website www.parishofathy.ie at 11am on Wednesday morning, June 24th.



The death has occurred of Christina (Tina) Lordan (née Murphy)

Beaufield Gardens, Maynooth, Kildare / Newmarket, Cork

Lordan (nee Murphy), Christina (Tina), Beaufield Gardens, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Taur, Newmarket, Co. Cork, June 23rd 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, deeply regretted by her loving husband Thomas, sons Rory and Owen, father Darby, mother Breda, brothers J.J. and Andrew, sister Greta, mother in law Annie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, this Thursday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock, with social distancing in place. A Private Family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, on Friday at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Christina's funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning on www.maynoothparish.org Those who would like to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions on public gatherings are invited to leave a personal message for the family below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness throughout this difficult time, but ask for the house to be private, please.

The death has occurred of Carol FITZPATRICK

Aylmer Park, Naas, Kildare

In the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by her devoted daughter Grace, loving parents Thomas and Anne, sisters Deirdre and Geraldine, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law James and Jeff, nephews Daniel and Matthew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Carol Rest In Peace.

House Private Please

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Carol's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view Carol's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Thursday at 10 am on the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Gemma COLEMAN (née Feeley)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tourlestrane, Sligo

COLEMAN (née Feeley), Gemma (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Dawros, Tourlestrane, Co. Sligo) June 22nd 2020 (peacefully) at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Much loved mother of Stephen, Yvonne, Síle and Gemma. Predeceased by her beloved son Pat. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Gemma’s life with friends and extended family. Gemma's Funeral Mass will be availble to view online on Thursday, 25th June, at 11am by following this link - https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to INMDA.

“If you can see the positive sides of everything,

You will be able to live a much richer life than others”

The death has occurred of Dermot BYRNE

Oldtown, Celbridge, Kildare / Rathdrum, Wicklow

Dermot Byrne (St. Colman's Nursing Home, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and formerly Oldtown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) 21st June 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St. Colman's Nursing Home, Rathdrum. Sadly missed by his sisters Elsie and Marian, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current HSE guidelines Dermot's Funeral was held in private.



The death has occurred of Eleanor ABBOTT (née Eager)

Springfield, Castledermot, Kildare

Eleanor Abbott died June 22nd 2020 (peacefully) at home in her sleep in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late George and much loved mother of Richard, Geraldine, Linda, Carole and David. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Betty and Trudy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral service will take place after which her burial will take place in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot at approximately 4pm on Thursday.

Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"