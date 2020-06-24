BREAKING: Man arrested over €25,000 cocaine seizure in Newbridge
Newbridge Garda Station / FILE PHOTO: Aishling Conway
A man in his late 40s is due to appear at Naas District Court this morning 24th June charged in relation to the seizure of €25,000 worth of cocaine at a house in Newbridge.
Gardaí attached to Kildare District Detective Unit and Gardaí attached to Kildare District Drugs Unit searched a house in the Piercetown area at 10.30pm last night.
During the course of the search, cocaine with a street value in excess of €25,000 was discovered.
A man in his late 40 was arrested at the house and detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The man is due to appear at Naas District Court later today.
