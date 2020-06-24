LATEST: Work to start on long-awaited 46km Blueway route on July 15

Kildare County Council in conjunction with Laois County Council and Waterways Ireland will begin works next month on the proposed Barrow Blueway.

The long-awaited project will run from Lowtown in Kildare, through the towns of Rathangan, Monasterevin, and Vicarstown to Athy.

The constructed Blueway at Monasterevin

The planned upgrade is to provide a multi-use shared 46km off-road, flat accessible, public space and leisure route. The proposed upgrade will improve access to the beautiful Barrow Way, to include walkers, cyclists, wheelchairs users and families.

When the works are complete it is anticipated that the upgraded towpath will become a Blueway.

The proposed works are to commence on July 15th at Milltown Bridge, approximately 3km north of Athy, with localised closures to facilitate the upgrade of the towpath.

The duration of works along the towpath this year will be approximately 16 – 18 weeks.

The works will be carried out in accordance with all Environmental and Planning Conditions and under the oversight of an Ecological Clerk of Works, to ensure any potential negative environmental impacts are avoided and ecological mitigation is

implemented in accordance with legislation and best practice.

This top tourist attraction is due to be complete early 2022 and will not only offer a huge economic boost, positively influencing economic growth opportunities, it will also increase that sense of community, create exciting

opportunities for both recreation and ways to experience many of the community’s interesting places from new perspectives.

The health benefits that the Barrow Blueway can offer are now more important than ever. Studies have shown that as little as 30 minutes a day of moderate intensity exercise, such as cycling, walking, and running can significantly improve a person’s mental and physical health.

Providing opportunities for participation in these outdoor activities, close to where people live and work, is an important component of promoting healthy lifestyles for residents of an area.

Kildare County Council said it will keep the public updated as works to the proposed Barrow Blueway progress.

This project is funded by the Government of Ireland under Project Ireland 2040.