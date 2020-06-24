Co Kildare TD bringing High Court action in bid to ensure legislation remains brought in after Omagh Bombing

A Co Kildare Senator is one of ten, taking High Court action, this morning, in a bid to get the Seanad sitting again,and pass the Offences Against the State Act.

Labour Senator Mark Wall fears that if the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998, is not implemented, then Ireland could face going back to pre-1998. This legislation was enacted following the Omagh bombing, a terrorist atrocity in which 29 innocent people lost their lives.

As reported on RTE today, ten senators are due to begin their High Court action this morning, aimed at clarifying whether the Seanad can sit and pass legislation before a new Taoiseach is appointed and more senators are nominated.

They want a declaration from the court that there is nothing in the Constitution to stop Leo Varadkar advising President Michael D Higgins to fix a date for the Seanad to meet, before his successor nominates 11 more members.

The State argues the Seanad can meet and legislate only when it is composed of 60 members, not the current 49.

The 33rd Dáil met for the first time on 20 February, but has yet to nominate a member to be appointed as Taoiseach.

The new Taoiseach would normally then nominate 11 people to Seanad Éireann.

They say 49 senators have been elected since 3 April. They claim the Oireachtas is not prevented from legislating because of a delay in the nomination of a Taoiseach or a further 11 senators and they want declarations to this effect.

The senators say their action is urgent because important legislation will lapse if it is not renewed by the end of this month.

Senator Mark Wall said: "If we get a refusal then we are going back to legislation pre-1998."