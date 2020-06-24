Award-winning Newbridge hair salon is hiring

SPONSORED CONTENT

Gary Patrick Hair Design is an award-winning salon based in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The salon has an excellent opportunity for a Senior Stylist to join its team.

The ideal candidate must be a fully qualified Senior Stylist with over 5 years of experience.

The salon also have the opportunity for a Stylist to rent a chair in our salon and have the flexibility to work your own hours/days.

Key requirements:


 Friendly, outgoing personality with good communication skills
 Professional approach to hairdressing
 Must reflect an awareness of fashion trends
 Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry
 Must have good colour skills
 Capable and competent in cutting
 Able to start in July 2020


Benefits: 


 A structured training programme
 External courses
 On-going assessment
 A friendly and supportive work environment
 Support and encouragement for competition entries
 Salary will be discussed at interview


To apply for this position please send your CV to garypatrickhairdesign@outlook.com