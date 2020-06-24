SPONSORED CONTENT
Award-winning Newbridge hair salon is hiring
Gary Patrick Hair Design is an award-winning salon based in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
The salon has an excellent opportunity for a Senior Stylist to join its team.
The ideal candidate must be a fully qualified Senior Stylist with over 5 years of experience.
The salon also have the opportunity for a Stylist to rent a chair in our salon and have the flexibility to work your own hours/days.
Key requirements:
Friendly, outgoing personality with good communication skills
Professional approach to hairdressing
Must reflect an awareness of fashion trends
Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry
Must have good colour skills
Capable and competent in cutting
Able to start in July 2020
Benefits:
A structured training programme
External courses
On-going assessment
A friendly and supportive work environment
Support and encouragement for competition entries
Salary will be discussed at interview
To apply for this position please send your CV to garypatrickhairdesign@outlook.com
