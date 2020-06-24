Award-winning Newbridge hair salon is hiring

Gary Patrick Hair Design is an award-winning salon based in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The salon has an excellent opportunity for a Senior Stylist to join its team.

The ideal candidate must be a fully qualified Senior Stylist with over 5 years of experience.

The salon also have the opportunity for a Stylist to rent a chair in our salon and have the flexibility to work your own hours/days.

Key requirements:



 Friendly, outgoing personality with good communication skills

 Professional approach to hairdressing

 Must reflect an awareness of fashion trends

 Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the hairdressing industry

 Must have good colour skills

 Capable and competent in cutting

 Able to start in July 2020



Benefits:



 A structured training programme

 External courses

 On-going assessment

 A friendly and supportive work environment

 Support and encouragement for competition entries

 Salary will be discussed at interview



To apply for this position please send your CV to garypatrickhairdesign@outlook.com