Osprey Hotel unveils new ballroom designed by celebrity architect Hugh Wallace

The Osprey Hotel in Naas has just unveiled its €1 million new ballroom which was designed by celebrity architect and star of RTE’s’ Home of the Year’, Hugh Wallace of Douglas Wallace Architects.

Stretching to almost 6,000 sq ft the function room is a contemporary multi-functional space suitable for weddings, gala dinners, large events or conferences.

Mr Wallace said: “The design was inspired by ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘The Roaring Twenties’, a time that was renowned for glamorous parties and celebrations.

"We reconfigured the existing ballroom and created a meaningful and practical connection with the central courtyard, extended the pre function space and designed a brand new bar. We felt that the mezzanine floor and staircase to an under-utilised area above the main function space both blocked the courtyard light and closed the space in.

"The mezzanine floor was removed and huge double height floor to ceiling glass was installed on the wall to the courtyard which allows the space to take advantage of the landscaped outdoor space and to be flooded with natural light. The double height ceilings and the addition of stunning light fittings has now added more than just a flourish of elegance to the room”.

he centre piece of the design is the stunning bar, situated in the pre function area to the left of the room as you enter. Bevelled mirrors bedeck the back of the bar which is finished with brass framed shelving while a stunning granite countertop completes the look.

Jim Murphy CEO of PREM Group said: "It is a really spacious room and can accommodate 420 people, theatre style or 350 people at round tables."

The Osprey ballroom has also been fitted out with the very latest in high-tech audio-visual equipment including a retractable 5 x 3.5 metre screen.