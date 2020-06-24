Call for Double Yellow Lines at Donadea Forest Park to stop illegal parking

Councillor Brendan Weld has called for Double Yellow Lines to be installed around Donadea Forest park to stop illegal parking.

The amenity was very popular among local families during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Cllr Weld also asked the Council to implement parking bye laws in the area "view of the serious parking problems at the entrance and around the perimeter.

He claimed that local residents have difficulties travelling to and from their homes due to vehicles parked illegally.

Earlier this month Kildare Gardaí issued parking fines to cars illegally parked in the area.

Gardai attended the area and Fixed Charge Notices were attached to offending vehicles.

Gardaí said at the time: "Please show respect for all other road users. Parking like this endangers other traffic and is illegal."

In Dublin in early June, gardaí issued fines to 45 vehicles parked illegally on a road to a scenic amenity of the Hellfire Club area in Dublin.

The Roads Policing Unit in Terenure were patrolling Killakee Road, Rathfarnham when they came across the cars.

Gardaí and traffic wardens have the power to advise motorists of parking regulations and issue tickets for illegal parking and non-payment of parking fees.

They may also give evidence in court in relation to the non-payment of fines.