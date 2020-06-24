Co Kildare TD and medic expects second wave will be in 'flu season'

A Co Kildare Independent TD and medical doctor says that if the second wave of coronavirus happens, then it is likely to happen between September and November, when pressures on hospitals are at an all time high.

Independent TD for Co Kildare and Laois, Dr Cathal Berry, says already there are huge waiting lists for hospital appointments around the country, and that pre Covid 19, there was a trolley crisis.

He said: "There is now a pent up demand for outpatients clinics."

Dr Berry praised the public for their compliance with the protocalls associated with Covid 19.

However, while he can't say if a second wave will take place for sure, and acknowledging that community transmission is low, he says that the second wave will probably hit during flu season.

He said: "We will have to wait and see."

If the second wave takes place, while a total lockdown will not take place all over the country, it seems that a lockdown, within communities could be imposed.

Meanwhile, the National Screening Service (NSS) is planning a phased restart of its screening programmes in July. The programmes will restart as follows, CervicalCheck will begin sending invites and reminders to participants in its cervical screening programme on July 06.

Diabetic RetinaScreen will also resume screening in July.

BreastCheck will resume screening in September or October.

BowelScreen will resume in September or October. Also social distancing is signficantly reducing capacity within hospitals for treatment.