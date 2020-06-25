Kildare Garda warning about pickpockets in 'Covid-19 queues' into shops

Kildare Gardaí have warned people in queues to go into shops to be vigilant about potential pickpockets.

Consumers are stationary for several minutes in queues and may be a sitting target for opportunistic thieves to take a purse, handbag or wallet.

Retail premises have restricted the number of customers due to social distancing guidelines, leading to regular queues of people two metres apart.

The warning comes as it emerged a man had his wallet stolen in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge last Saturday at around 4.15pm.

There was a significant amount of cash in the wallet.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "We have a new system of shopping with queuing meaning we're static or standing still around for a lot longer.

"People should ensure that whatever property they are carrying such as handbag, purse or wallet is secure."