BREAKING: Man arrested after stabbing in Kildare supermarket

A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident that occurred yesterday in Kildare Town.

At approximately 5.30pm, a man entered a supermarket in the area and was approached by a male security guard when he was observed attempting to steal an item.

The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the security guard (aged in his 30s) before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The injured man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, Gardaí observed a man matching the suspect's description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

After approaching the suspect, the male produced two knives and attempted to assault the Garda members.

The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested.

One Garda member was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The male suspect, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.