Kildare County Council refuses planning for 2 storey semi-detached in Maynooth estate

The construction of two storey semi-detached housing in Maynooth has been refused planning permission by Kildare County Council.

Planning was applied for two semi-detached, two storey dwellings, containing three bedrooms within the Castlepark residential estate, at Dunboyne Road, Maynooth. The proposed development included plans for landscaping works to adjoining lands zoned open space and amenity and all infrastructural works to connect the two dwellings to the existing mains service and public roads, together with all sites and development works.