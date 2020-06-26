Applegreen service station bought for 950k at online auction

An Applegreen service station in the Midlands has been sold for €950,000.

The facility in Tullamore town comprised a forecourt, petrol pumps and a retail unit.

There was only one bidder at the BidX1 online auction which was held yesterday.

The total site area extends to approximately 0.11 Hectares (0.27 acres) site.

The filling station is let to Petrogas Group Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Applegreen PLC and the lease is due to expire in 2037.



