Co Kildare playschool closes its doors for final time today

A popular Co Kildare playschool after 14 years providing childcare will be closing its doors for the final time today, with a graduation.

Little Scholars Playschool, BallymoreEustace, said in an online statement:"Unfortunately due to the pandemic we did not get to finish out our year with the wonderful kids."

A graduation was held for the children today.