Get your FREE digital racecard before each day of Derby Weekend at Curragh

The Curragh has published a free digital race card for all three days of the Derby weekend which is published the day prior to each race day and also has added TV details.



Click here for the Digital Racecards

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is set to be one of the most competitive in recent times. 15 horses remain in the race following, the biggest field since 1977.

Aidan O’Brien who has won Ireland’s premier Classic thirteen times will have a strong team to represent him with six runners including recent Royal Ascot winner Santiago.

His son Joseph will try to win the race for a second time having won with Latrobe in 2018. He will be represented by the unbeaten Crossfirehurricane, while New York Girl who finished fourth in the recent Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas was added into the race earlier this week as a supplementary entry at a cost of €50,000, she will attempt to be the first filly to win the race since Balanchine in 1994. He also has Curragh recent winner Galileo Chrome in the race.

Fiscal Rules will represent Jim Bolger, who has won the race twice with St Jovite and Trading Leather.

Jessica Harrington will attempt to become the first female trainer to win the race with Gold Maze who finished runner-up in the recent Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Gallinule Stakes.

This year’s race will be particularly significant for trainers with first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby runners, Donnacha O’Brien with Sherpa, Emmet Mullins with King Of Thrones, Ger Lyons with Chiricahua and Andy Slattery with Sunchart.

The 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Sovereign is one of eight runners in a fascinating contest for the Comer Group International Vintage Crop Stakes, while seven two-year-olds will line up in the GAIN First Flier Stakes including the Ger Lyons trained Frenetic and the Aidan Obrien trained Hyde Park Barracks. 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Latrobe and Sir Dragonet are two of five runners in the Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Alleged Stakes.

TV Coverage



Racing will be shown live on RTE on all three days; Friday from 7pm to 8pm, Sat 6pm to 8pm, Sun 3pm to 5pm

Racing TV will show all races to an extensive international audience live over the three days.

ITV Sunday will show the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes & Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes.

Fox Sports (US) will show live coverage of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby for the first time attracting a potential audience of 80 million viewers and also Green Channel in Japan.



