Kildare County Council says national play day is from home this year

National Play Day takes place at home this year as part of the government initiative ‘Let’s Play Ireland’. The date is Saturday, July 4, 4th and the theme is playful communities, playful homes.

Kildare County Council has put together 800 play packs, which will be distributed to the public through the library network and to families identified by Kildare Children and Young People’s Services Committee through their representatives.

Each play pack contains A3 colour sheets, a tennis ball, coloured chalk, Twistable crayons, stickers and a set of dice with a total retail value of €10. Have fun playing with the contents or use them to enter a great competition.

To enter, use at least three of the items in your pack to create something playful – an art project, an indoor game or an outdoor activity. There are no other rules, so let your imaginations run wild.

Submit a photo of your creation to parks@kildarecoco.ie by 5pm on Monday, 13 July, to win some great prizes including a portable DVD player, a fitbit and Apple AirPods. Prizes will be awarded for the best entries across three age groups. Winners will be announced on Monday 20th July.

The play packs will be available for collection at Athy, Clane, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas, and Newbridge branch libraries from Monday, June 29, during normal opening hours. Please check www.kildare.ie/library for opening hours.

A Kildare County Council statement said: "We hope this initiative brings some colour and creativity to families all over Kildare. Play is central to children’s physical, mental, social and emotional wellbeing. It’s important to protect and promote that, whatever the challenges."