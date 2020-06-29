Work to begin on Student Centre at Maynooth University

Works will soon begin on the new centre for student life on campus in Maynooth. The Student Centre will mark the next phase of Maynooth University’s campus development plan, which is aimed at providing the critically important campus buildings and infrastructure needed to meet the changing needs of students, staff and the wider community.

Maynooth Students’ Union and Maynooth University have today launched the architectural 3-d model for the new Student Centre available here. The ambitious plans reflect the dedication of all those involved in this project to deliver a top-class student experience.

The new Student Centre will serve as a home for Maynooth Students’ Union (MSU), a home-from-home for students, and a focal point for student life. The new building is scheduled to open in 2022 and construction work is expected to commence later this year. The centre will serve as a hub for MSU, a workspace for students engaged in Clubs & Societies, events and a wider variety of activities that help to create that special sense of belonging which is so important to the Maynooth student experience.

The new 3,700 square metre building will be located in lands acquired by the University in 2016, and is being funded through a student levy. Designed by Scott Tallon Walker Architects—who also designed the University’s Library, Iontas and School of Education buildings—the new Student Centre’s distinctive architecture will create an iconic destination on campus that is welcoming, vibrant, friendly and inclusive. The Student Centre will be built and operated to the highest sustainability standards, including an innovative ‘outdoor living room’ under a sustainable canopy, blurring the distinction between indoor and outdoor space and creating a unique space and resource for student life.

MSU President Katie Deegan said: “We cannot wait to see the physical works begin and we will keep the student body updated as the project progresses.

“It has been such a wonderful experience seeing this project come to life. Our students deserve the best of the best and this building will only help further the sense of community we all love here in Maynooth. MSU looks forward to continuing to work alongside Maynooth University in delivering this fantastic new home for student life on campus.”

President of Maynooth University, Prof Philip Nolan, said: “Maynooth University has a deserved reputation for offering an outstanding student experience, a strong sense of community, and a rich social and cultural life. I’m delighted to see this ambitious plan take shape today and pay tribute to Maynooth Students’ Union for their dedicated work to further enrich student life on campus, in partnership with the University.”