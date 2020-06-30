Far more women than men wearing facemasks in Ireland to stop Covid-19 from spreading

Far more women than men in Ireland are wearing facemasks to protect against Covid-19 according to the latest research carried out for the Department of Health on the coronavirus.

About 45% half of people in Ireland are now wearing face masks according to research on Covid-19 by Amárach research.

However, 53% of females and 36% of males self-report to wearing face coverings.

Face coverings are recommended for public transport, retail outlets, and other places where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. The government has issued guidance on the safe use of facemasks.

The research found that the level of worry is increasing with 49% believing the worst is behind us and 23% thinking it lies ahead.

It shows a further increase in the proportion of people who self-report.

Nearly two-thirds of people still believe we will see a second wave while just a quarter now believing that we should introduce more restrictions.

Just under a third of people now feel that we are trying to return to normal too fast.

The nationally representative sample of 2,000 was conducted on Monday, June 29.