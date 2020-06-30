Kildare charity visited by Will and Kate applies for planning permission

A charity near Prosperous which Prince William and Princess Kate visited in early March has applied for planning permission.

The duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid an unscheduled visit to Prosperous today en route to an official engagement at the Extern charity at Savannah House.

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Extern Ireland Limited for a development at Savannah House.

The development consists of the continuation of the temporary change of use for further period of five years of the dwelling and grounds.

The property proposes to continue to providing respite, educational, social, recreational and sessional care on a daily and overnight basis to young persons and their families with social based difficulties.

On the day of the royal visit, hundreds of locals had gathered and they cheered in Prosperous village as the VIPs smiled and waved at the crowd.

They then went into the local Londis shop and chose vegetables and brown bread to help make soup at Savannah House.

The royals spent over two hours at Extern’s family respite centre, Savannah House, to learn more about the charity’s work to empower young people and support them in developing important life skills including budgeting, shopping and cooking.

William and Kate were greeted by the CEO Charlie Mack who said that this is the second visit to the All-Ireland charity by the couple in just over a year.