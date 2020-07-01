REVEALED: Kildare shoppers are spending more than the national average on clothes, food and hardware

Kildare consumers are spending more than the national average on clothing, food and hardware since restrictions were eased.

AIB data reveals the spending behaviour of Irish consumers for the first two phases of the government’s reopening plan.

The data has been compiled from over one million AIB debit and credit card transactions between 18th May and 14th June, and has been anonymised and aggregated.

Friday 12th June was the busiest day for clothes shopping and the second busiest day overall in terms of instore transactions since the Covid-19 restrictions started to lift.

On a local level, Friday 12th was the busiest day for shopping overall in Kerry, Monaghan, Sligo and Waterford as consumers ventured out of their homes and to retail stores.

Friday 29th May was the busiest day for shopping across all other counties and the busiest day for instore spending so far since the restrictions started to lift. The data shows Irish customers like to spend on a Friday with three out of the top five busiest days being Fridays. Overall, the top five busiest days for shopping nationally since the restrictions lifted were:

· 1 – Friday 29th May (Friday before June Bank Holiday)

· 2 – Friday 12th June (Penneys reopened this day)

· 3 – Friday 5th June

· 4 – Thursday 28th May and

· 5 – Thursday 11th June

The data also shows that the average transaction amount for those shopping for clothes was higher after the lifting of restrictions when compared to a normal shopping period before Covid-19. Consumers spent an average of €75 per transaction in clothing stores, up €15 from an average of €60 before stores closed.

Separately, consumers are now spending more on fast food, takeaway and hardware/garden supplies, with the average transaction amounts for each higher over phase one and two than prior to the restrictions coming into place. However overall, the volume of transactions is still down on previous levels. Average transaction amounts for those sectors in Kildare were:

Rachel Naughton, Head of SME Banking at AIB said: “Our data reveals some interesting insights into how consumers are behaving as businesses emerge from lockdown. The busiest day for instore clothes shopping was the Friday that restrictions were lifted, which shows the level of demand was building up among consumers. We can see positive signs of recovery so far. Hopefully this trend will continue as other sectors gradually reopen and consumers resume spending again.’’

“With the volume of transactions still down on previous levels, support for our SMEs is vital now more than ever. As Irish businesses reopen it’s imperative that we shop local to back our SMEs who are the lifeblood of our communities. SMEs must consider what their financial needs are and determine the most appropriate supports available to them. As Ireland’s largest retail bank, AIB is on hand to support our customers through this difficult period, and will work with them in order to ensure they have the support they need.”