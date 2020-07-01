"Dangerous workplace for firefighters": Motorway closed for a time as firefighters respond to car blaze on the M1

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Motorway was closed for a time as firefighters respond to car blaze on the M1

Dublin Fire Brigade at the scene

Firefighters from extinguished a car on fire on the M1 northbound earlier this morning.

The route was closed for a short time as smoke was affecting visibility for passing traffic.

Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters attended from Swords and Balbriggan stations in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Live motorways can be a dangerous workplace for firefighters."