Kildare Senator says don't judge people travelling but heed public health advice

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said on social media this afternoon: "There has been much discussion on the airwaves today about travel abroad.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has been clear that people who have booked overseas trips should not travel at present due to the risk to themselves, families and the wider society."

She said: "However, Dr Jack Lambert who is a specialist in infectious disease at the Mater, has said that if people observe the appropriate safety guidelines, then travel is safe."

Senator O'Loughlin said: "I don't think we should be judgemental of people who do travel, as none of us know the reason for their journey. Anyone leaving the country should be very conscious of where they are travelling to and how they behave in terms of observing health and safety guidelines. The situation is still evolving and everyone needs to be mindful of public health advice."









