Man in court this afternoon following death of woman in Blanchardstown

A 60-year-old man is due to be brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court today to be charged in connection to the investigation following the death of a 57 year old woman in Blancharstown.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a 57-year-old woman following an incident in a house in Hartstown on Sunday, June 21 , last.



At approximately 11.30am, on Sunday, June 21, Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at a house on Willow Wood Grove, Hartstown where a 57-year-old woman was discovered with serious injuries.

The injured woman was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later. A 60-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The scene was preserved and an examination led by members of the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.

The body of the deceased has since been removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday morning by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han.

An incident room has been established at Blanchardstown Garda station, a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to the case and a Garda family liaison officer has been assigned.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.