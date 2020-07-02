LATEST: Dublin Coach releases statement on 'green bus'

Dublin Coach, better known to commuters as 'the green bus' has announced that it hasn't finalised a return date for services yet.

The transport firm which operates 24 hour routes across Kildare and to Dublin Airport, said it is working to be able to resume routes 'as soon as conditions allow it'.

As the lockdown began, the firm suspended all services from midnight on March 16 last.

A Dublin Coach spokesman said: "Unfortunately we have not finalised a return date as of yet.

He added: "However we are working hard in the background to make sure we are ready to open as soon as conditions allow it."

The company said that updates will be posted to its website and social media pages.

The Dublin Coach services include the hugely popular service to and from Dublin airport, with daily commuters also using the service from Portarlington and Portlaoise to the Red Cow and other destinations.

In a statement issued when it suspended services in March, Dublin Coach stated: "In the current environment, we all have to be fully aware of our responsibilities in relation to public health and well being.

"As the safety and the well being of our loyal customers and staff is our main priority, we will suspend the operation of all services effective immediately from tonight (March 16) @ 23:59 until further notice".

It confirmed that no services would run from tomorrow, March 17 onwards.

"On behalf of everyone at Dublin Coach, we are truly sorry for any inconvenience the Covid-19 crisis may be causing you and your family.

The company said it felt it was the "right decision in order to safeguard customers’ and drivers’ health, which is of paramount importance to us at these unprecedented and difficult times".

The statement concluded: "Please be careful over the coming weeks and stay safe. We hope to see everyone on board again soon in the near future."