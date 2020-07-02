Clane Tidy Towns says dog fouling is increasing in village

Clane Tidy Towns is appealing for people to clean up after dog fouling.

A statement by Clane Tidy Towns on social media, said: "Dog fouling  has increased around the village.we know times are hard at the moment but spare a thought for those who have to walk the area after you. Your dog can't pick it up.
In an effort to bring attention to the issue we are putting up posters around the village."