Nearly €4m of cannabis found in vehicle near M7

At approximately 9:15am on Wednesday 1st July 2020, as part of ongoing intelligence operations carried out by the Laois Drugs Unit supported by local Detective Units and National Units targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí in the Raheen area of County Laois.

A search of the vehicle was carried out where a substantial quantity of suspected Cannabis Herb and a large amount of suspected Cannabis products were seized by Gardaí. All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure (pending analysis) is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men were arrested at the scene. Two men in their 30s are currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station while two men in their 40s are currently being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

All four men are detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act.