3 new fire fighters join Kildare Fire Service stations

Kildare Fire Service’s latest three recruits Keith Brunell, Tommy Nolan and James Keegan, passed out from their initial recruit training on May 22nd and are now stationed in Leixlip, Athy and Maynooth.

They completed their training with the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) in their training centre at the O’Brien Institute.

Delivering a Fire Service Recruit training Course in the midst of a pandemic is no easy task and Kildare Fire Service said it is very thankful to its colleagues in DFB for including the three Kildare Recruit Firefighters in their course.

These were the first Kildare recruits to complete their recruit training with Dublin Fire Brigade and another unique aspect for Kildare Fire Service was the inclusion of Naas Station Officer Martin Carroll as an instructor on the course.

Special thanks to Dublin Fire Brigade Training Officer Brendan Carroll, Course Director A/DO Tom Doolan and their team of instructors who welcomed and supported Martin and the firefighters throughout their intense training.

Kildare Fire Service said it would like to wish Keith, Tommy, James and all their class mates in the recruit class 1/20 a long, happy and safe career in the Fire Service.









