Co Kildare gets plans for special needs facility for daily and overnight care

Kildare County Council has received an application for a building to suit daily and overnight care for people with special needs.

Planning permission is being applied to develop a facility for respite, educational, social, recreational and sessional care, at Betaghstown, Clane.

The development consists of the continuance of the temporary change of use for further period of five years of the dwelling and attendant grounds.

The temporary change of use is for the dwelling and attendant grounds from residential use to institutional use for the purposes of providing respite, educational, social, recreational and sessional care on a daily and overnight basis to young people and their families with social based difficulties.