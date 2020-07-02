LATEST: Kildare pub to build two holiday homes in back yard

Planning permission has been granted to build two holiday homes at the rear of a bar in Monasterevin.

Work can now proceed on the project at Finlay's Bar and Off Licence on the Dublin Road in the town.

Two storage sheds in the rear yard are being demolished and two two-storey, two-bedroom holiday homes are being built.

Also in the designs is the conversion of the first floor to staff living accommodation.

The plans include the re-location of a cold room and a new bin storage area.

The total area being developed is 286 square metres.

The projection has an estimated construction value of over €500,000.

An application for the development was first lodged last October.

The building is recorded in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.