Co Kildare commuters meeting long delays this evening

Traffic is quite busy on the M50 northbound from J11 Tallaght to before J7 Lucan where a collision has been cleared from the hard shoulder.

Meanwhile, The M4 westbound will close for overnight works between J7 Maynooth and J8 Kilcock each night until tomorrow night from 9:30pm until 6:30am the following morning. Diversions will be signposted

The Prosperous/Clane Rd (R403) is closed for emergency works between Firmount Cross and the Main St in Clane until Friday, July 24 Use alternative routes.