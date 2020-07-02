Co Kildare commuters meeting long delays this evening

Traffic heavy on M50

KildareNow Reporter

KildareNow Reporter

Traffic is quite busy on the M50 northbound from J11 Tallaght to before J7 Lucan where a collision has been cleared from the hard shoulder.

Meanwhile, The M4 westbound will close for overnight works between J7 Maynooth and J8 Kilcock each night until tomorrow night from 9:30pm until 6:30am the following morning. Diversions will be signposted

 The Prosperous/Clane Rd (R403) is closed for emergency works between Firmount Cross and the Main St in Clane until Friday,  July 24 Use alternative routes. 