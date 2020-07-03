€21,000 worth of cannabis herb and cash seized in Dundalk last night

Gardaí have arrested a man having seized approximately €21,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, and €11,000 in cash in Drogheda, yesterday.



Gardaí from the Divisional Drug Unit at Drogheda stopped a van at Knockback Downs, Drogheda at approximately 8.30pm last night and conducted a search.



During the course of the search cannabis herb to the value of €20,720 (pending analysis) along with €11,000 in cash was seized.



A follow up search was conducted under warrant at a house in Duleek Co Meath, where Gardaí seized packaging and other items associated with the sale and supply of drugs.

A man in his late 30s was arrested and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.



This man has now been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court at 10.30 am this morning.