2 men appear before court in midlands this afternoon in connection to €3.9 million seizure of cannabis

The two other men arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis in Laois will appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court this afternoon.



On Wednesday, four men were arrested in connection with a €3.9 million seizure of cannabis herb and cannabis products.



At approximately 9:15am on Wednesday, as part of ongoing intelligence operations carried out by the Laois Drugs Unit supported by local Detective Units and National Units targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, a vehicle was stopped by Gardaí in the Raheen area of Co Laois.



A search of the vehicle was carried out where a substantial quantity of suspected Cannabis Herb and a large amount of suspected Cannabis products were seized by Gardaí. All seized items are subject to analysis.

The estimated value of this seizure (pending analysis) is approximately €3.9 million.

Four men were arrested at the scene.