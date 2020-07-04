Cathaoirleach role in Clane/Maynooth area goes to Fianna Fáil

Cllr Paul Ward of Fianna Fáil has been elected as the new Cathaoirlach of the Clane - Maynooth Municipal District.

Cllr Ward, who succeeded Cllr Brendan Weld, said he was honoured to take up the position and promised to be a fair and effective chairman.

Fellow councillors in the Municipal District wished Cllr Ward well at the annual meeting in Aras Chill Dara on Friday.

Cllr Brendan Wyse all the best as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Tributes were also paid to outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Weld who was described as business like and efficient in his role in the chair.

Cllr Ward said: "I'm delighted and honoured to be elected Cathaoirleach.

"I look forward to assisting and supporting as many local businesses as possible during the reopening and recovery period."



