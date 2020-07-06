Kilcock store sells winning €500,000 Lotto ticket

A Co Kildare shop sold the lucky €500,000 Daily Millions ticket.

The €500,0000 winning Lotto ticket sold at Doolan's Centra store, Kilcock has yet to claim their prize.

Colm Doolan said: "It is the first time that we sold a Daily Millions winning ticket , something positive. Hopefully we will find out in the next few days."

The winning numbers are: 03, 09, 10, 23, 27, 38 and the bonus number is 16.

The winner, or winners, have 90 days to claim the prize.